Barbara McGinnis Bartuska
Phoenix - (9/29/32 - 9/11/2020) Born in Phoenix to Laura and Francis McGinnis, Barbara grew up in the Encanto area and attended Kenilworth and PUHS. She pledged Gamma Phi Beta at the University of Arizona and also attended Arizona State University. After college, she worked for APS, and then moved to Los Angeles and worked at SoCalEdison. It was in LA that she met Stanley Bartuska, and they married in 1958.
They moved back to Phoenix in 1959. While raising two daughters, Barbara was busy with many volunteer jobs and activities. She was a Girl Scout troop leader, active with The Jane Wayland Auxiliary (the Janes), and the Xavier Mother's Guild. She also worked seasonally for Arizona Game & Fish. In retirement she volunteered at the Phoenix Art Museum with her husband Stan, and was a member of the First Families of Arizona.
Barbara loved food, travel, music, and watching the stock market. She was fiercely independent, but had many friends. She had a good sense of humor and a positive outlook, and was always ready to help or provide an ear or a shoulder when needed. She will also be remembered for her 'Barney Oldfield' style driving skills.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Stanley and daughter Leigh Ann McCormack. Barbara is survived by her daughter Kathleen Harman (Tom) and grandchildren Grace and Henry. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 4715 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85012. Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix 85014-5656 or St. Vincent DePaul, PO Box 13600, Phoenix, AZ 85002.
