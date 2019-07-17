|
|
Barbara Nell Schmidt
Tempe - Barbara Nell Schmidt, 72, went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019. She was born on December 16, 1946 in Tempe, AZ to James and Myrtle Coleman. Barbara graduated from Carl Hayden High School in 1964. After attending bible college and business college she began a career that lasted nearly 50 years working in office administration and as a paralegal. Barbara married the love of her life, Daniel Schmidt, on February 10, 1977. They were married eleven years until Daniel's passing in 1988. She is survived by her father, James Coleman Sr, and her eight brothers, James Jr (Laura), Arnold, Peter (Cathy), John (Kathy), Mark (Jan), Timothy (Linda), Philip (Lori) and Lewis (Ann). Barbara had a special way of making every niece, nephew, cousin and brother feel like they were her favorite. And she was their favorite because of her kind loving heart. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano and listening to her favorite vocal or instrumental bands. She also enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, crocheting and stain glass work. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 11am, First Baptist Church of Tempe (4525 S McClintock Drive, Tempe, AZ) with reception following. "Come to Me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden and I will give you rest."
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 17, 2019