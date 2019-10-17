|
|
Barbara Obermeyer
Scottsdale - Barbara Ann Hicks Obermeyer, age 89, passed away on October 15, 2019 at her home in Scottsdale Arizona from causes incident to age. "Bobbie" as she was known, was born on March 22, 1930 in Omaha Nebraska to Vee Gibson and
James Robert (Jim) Hicks. Growing up in Stanton Nebraska, Bobbie learned to play the piano and the flute. She also sang in the school and church choir, in the Glee Club in college, and with the McConnell Singers Women's Choir. She became an accomplished flautist and played in the Nebraska Wesleyan University band, where she met her future husband, Paul Wesley Obermeyer. Bobbie and Paul were married August 6, 1950 in Stanton, Nebraska at the United Methodist Church. Bobbie was a member of P.E.O., a philanthropic educational organization, for 70 years, serving in many capacities in this organization that is committed to helping women gain an education. She worked as a secretary over the years for several companies, and also used these skills to help her husband in his work and in other areas of her life. She learned to sew and knit at an early age and developed these skills throughout the years, making many beautiful afghans, clothes, purses, dolls, and doll clothes as well as many other items for herself and others.
Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paul Wesley Obermeyer, and her sisters: Mary Luree (Lue) Hicks and Shirley Mae (Hicks) Minehart.
She is survived by her children Paul James (Jim) Obermeyer of Scottsdale, Arizona, Lori Lee (Obermeyer) Aslanian of Prescott Arizona, and son-in-law Paul Aslanian as well as her grandchildren: David Aram Aslanian and his wife Emily Sandford Miller, Michael Zaven Aslanian and his wife Denisa Idrizi Aslanian, Vienna Lee Aslanian, and Luke Obermeyer Aslanian and his wife Rebecca Doyle Aslanian.
Bobbie was an angel to her friends and family. She was kind, generous, understanding, non-judgemental, gentle, self-disciplined, perceptive, and completely ladylike. She believed in seeing the good in this world, in seeing the best in people, in being optimistic, forgiving, and hopeful. She will be sorely missed, and lovingly remembered.
Services in celebration of her life will be held at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road Scottsdale Arizona on November 16th 2019 at 4:00 PM with refreshments to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019