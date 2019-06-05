|
Barbara Pitts
Peoria - Barbara A. Pitts, 78, of Peoria, AZ passed away on May 30, 2019. She was born on August 18, 1940 in Bagley, MN to Louis and Florence Aamold. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband James Pitts, daughter Susan Pitts, brothers David and Donald Aamold and nephew Michael Tharaldson. She is survived by her sister Linda Tharaldson and brother Douglas Aamold. Services with be held at a later date in Minnesota. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.heritagefuneralchapels.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 5, 2019