Barbara Podsiadlik
Glendale - Barbara Mae Podsiadlik, 84, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Barbara was born on July 29, 1934 to Edward and Harriette Stack in Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and son David Podsiadlik. Barbara is survived by her loving husband Harry Podsiadlik, children Susan Norden, Michael (Lisa) Podsiadlik, Patricia (Louie) Bejarano, Gary Podsiadlik, and Sheresa Cook, grandchildren Kenny and Timothy Podsiadlik, Alec and Sarah Bejarano, Patrick and Tiffany Norden, Taylor Cook and Hannah Podsiadlik, 6 great grandchildren, sister Dorothy Kulik and many nieces and nephews. A gathering will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W Thunderbird RD., Peoria, AZ. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday at 11 am at St. Raphaels Catholic Church, 5525 W Acoma Rd., Glendale, AZ 85306. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Society of St. Vincent De Paul, 420 W Watkins Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85003.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019