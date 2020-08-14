Barbara Reardon
Phoenix - Barbara Reardon, 75, passed away on August 2, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Barbara was passionate about nursing and caring for children. She was a nurse practitioner for over 45 years, teaching parenting, lactation and child development classes to many of her patients, as well as providing school readiness assessments to hundreds of children over the years.
Barbara married her high school sweetheart, David Reardon in 1963 and they were married for 40 years before his death in 2004. She loved spending time with her extended family and the many pets who shared her home over the years.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, parents; William and Elizabeth Evans, and her in-laws; John and Val Reardon. She is survived by her daughters Christine Best (Scott) and Deborah Reardon-Maynard (Craig), her three granddaughters Natalie Best, Anwen Maynard and Lorna Maynard, her brother James Evans (Dale), Mary Bennett (James) and Cathy Evans.
Due to the current situation- services will not be held at this time. When circumstances allow for gathering safely, a celebration of Barbara's life will be held. For more information, please visit http://www.bunkerfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lost Our Home Pet Rescue.