Barbara Sandager Nolop
Barbara Sandager Nolop, 95, died peacefully on January 23, 2020 in Peoria, AZ. Blessed by a long and fulfilling life, she was the consummate mom, everyone's best female friend, and a passionate participant in a host of personal and professional pursuits.
Barbara was born in Lisbon, ND, the youngest of three children. In her telling, she had an idyllic childhood, featuring a broad array of activities - ranging from ping pong and woodcrafts at the youth center, to tobogganing and skating during the winters.
Graduating with honors from high school in 1942, Barbara attended the University of Minnesota where she was President of the Alpha Lambda Chi sorority and, following family tradition, earned a bachelor's degree in economics in 1946. She also met Francis Nolop, who was completing his business degree through the G.I. bill.
Barbara and Fran married in 1948 and resided in the Twin Cities until 1960 when Fran's employer, Mobil Oil, transferred him to Mobridge, SD as a marketing representative, where they lived until retirement in 1982.
After working a few years after college, Barbara was primarily a stay-at-home mom during her time in the Twin Cities and Mobridge, focusing on her three sons: Bruce (1950), Keith (1952), and Neil (1955). However, when the boys were older, Barbara decided to commute 100 miles each way to Northern State Teachers College, where she studied library science and obtained her teacher's certificate.
This led to her dream job: head librarian for the junior and senior high schools in Mobridge. She relished the chance to work with young people and indulge her love of books. In addition, she became very active in the statewide education association and served several years as president of the local teachers union.
Upon retirement, Barbara and Fran moved to Sun City, AZ, where they spent the next 25 years. Barbara greatly enjoyed these years, reveling in the variety of classes and activities offered by the retirement community and playing leadership
roles in the local country club and homeowners association. She lived in Arizona year round and often compared the challenges of the hot summers with the cold winters of the Midwest - noting that the key in both climates was to spend a lot of time indoors during the off season.
When Fran died in 2008, Barbara moved into an independent living section of a retirement home in Peoria, where she maintained her active social life and served as an ambassador for potential newcomers to the facility.
Barbara was well-organized, meticulous with details, and an excellent cook. A gracious hostess, she loved to entertain. Nothing gave her more pleasure than planning and executing the perfect bridge game or dinner party. She even maintained a card file on guests so that she never served the same thing twice.
She also was adventurous - always going to new places and doing new things. In retirement she traveled extensively throughout the world, usually in organized travel groups where she could make new friends, while immersing herself in the local cultures.
Most important, she was a treasured mentor and inspiration to her sons, helping them achieve success as a chief financial officer, a chief medical officer, and an oil exploration civil engineer. This was Barbara's greatest satisfaction in life.
She was preceded in death by Francis Nolop, who died from Alzheimer's just short of his 90th birthday. Also, her son, Keith Nolop, died at age 63 from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident.
She is survived by her sons Bruce (Susan) Nolop of New York, NY; and Neil (Hege) Nolop of Santa Barbara, CA; and four grandsons: Christopher, Michael, Andre', and Nathan Nolop.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020