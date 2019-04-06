|
|
Barbara Sue Hayes
Scottsdale - Barbara Sue Hayes passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on March 31, 2019, in Scottsdale. Known affectionately as "Beebe" to her grandchildren and as "Madre" to her son, Barbara was passionate about springtime, sunsets, and yellow roses. All who knew her will miss her enthusiasm for life's little things.
Born in Stillwater, OK, to Sue and Harry A. Brown, Barbara graduated from Cheyenne HS in Wyoming before attending the University of Colorado, where she graduated in 1954. In Boulder, she met Kenneth Hayes, a fellow student from Rochelle, IL, who would become her husband. After moving to California, Barbara would give birth to a son, Kelly James Hayes, in 1956 and then their daughter, Susan Diane (Sudie) Hayes in 1958.
For many years in Malibu, CA, she enjoyed a full, busy, and satisfying life as both a mother and a collaborator with her husband Ken. Together they raised their family while building various residential and commercial real estate projects in the Los Angeles area. Barbara always loved sports and, with her husband, attended virtually every Los Angeles Rams home football game in the 1960s and spent each spring following PGA tour pros Dale Douglass and Hale Irwin.
Skiing became a passion in her life and the family eventually moved to Vail, CO, where Ken was involved in the debut of the Beaver Creek ski resort and her beloved grandchildren, Ryan and Casey Gage, were born to her daughter Sudie.
In 1987, Barbara and Ken relocated to North Scottsdale, AZ, where they lived in the shadow of Pinnacle Peak until Ken's passing in 2005. In her remaining years she lived a full life, selling residential real estate in Scottsdale, creating a jewelry line, and publishing a book titled "Celebrate Love: Anniversaries to Cherish." Always devoted to family, Barbara loved all children, and would take up enthusiastic conversation with any she encountered.
Barbara is survived by her son Kelly and his wife Linda of Old Snowmass, CO, her daughter Sudie and husband Gregory Gage of Scottsdale, grandson Ryan Gage and his wife and daughter Jennifer and Madeleine of Brooklyn, NY, and grandson Casey Gage and his wife and sons Erin, Nicholas, and Finley of San Diego, CA.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the St. Ignatius Chapel at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, at 4715 North Central Avenue in Phoenix, AZ, on Saturday, April 13, at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Scottsdale, AZ, who provided comfort and care in Barbara's final days. www.hov.org/donate.
(602) 530-6900.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 6, 2019