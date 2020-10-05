Barbara (Bonnie) Walker



On September 16, 2020, Barbara (Bonnie) Elaine Somers Walker, the love of my life for 63 years, my wife for 57 years and my best friend left this world. A graduate of Albany Business College Elective Secretary Program and Appollo Medical Certificate Back Office, went to work in the medical field when we moved to Phoenix in 1970.



The first half of Bonnie's work was with Medical Practices where she did reception, secretarial and transcription of medical tapes. The last half of her career was in the area she loved, working with veterinarians still doing front office. When time allowed she would help in the back with pets. She was most fond of cats, apparently size didn't matter, YES, the tiger is real.



Spare time was used to cook (yum), bake (yum, yum); sew (she made clothes and costumes); she knitted, crochet and did needle point. After retirement she started to raise birds, particularly Quaker Parrots.



When you are close to 78 you are preceded in death by almost all your family, but is survived by her brother, Bruce Somers of Ballston Spa, N.Y. and me, Bert Walker, the guy lucky enough to be married to her for those marvelous 57 years.



This beautiful, intelligent woman with so many talents surcummed to Alzheimer's Disease, a sad end that so many suffer. Pray that they find a cure.









