|
|
Barbara Walton
Scottsdale - Barbara "Bobbie" Walton, 89 of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on December 10, 2019. Bobbie was born on August 12, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Leslie Ira and Hazel Beckwith Faus. Bobbie's elementary schooling consisted of both the rural life of a two-room school in Enos, Indiana and Yale School in Chicago. Upon graduating as Salutatorian from Parker High School (Chicago) in 1947, she attended Monmouth College (Illinois) graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. degree in Psychology in 1951. While attending Monmouth College she met her husband, William (Bill) Walton when she sought him out to sign a homecoming
team football she had won in a raffle. Bill was the team quarterback and was the only team member who had not signed the football. They were together ever since, and would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on December 16, 2019. They were the love of each other's lives and together created a family of love that made a difference in all that they did. During the Korean War, Bill served in the Marine Corps and was stationed in California and Hawaii. Bobbie joined him in both locations where she taught elementary school. When Bill went back to school at Iowa State University she continued her career as a fourth grade teacher in Story City, Iowa. Always, a forward thinker, Bobbie, with support from Bill, started a preschool on the ISU campus, for married students with children— all while raising four small children of their own. Over the years she was co-owner of two small businesses in Kewanee, IL and Scottsdale, AZ.
In 1963, Bobbie and Bill moved their family to Scottsdale, AZ, where Bobbie taught school in the Scottsdale Unified School District. During this time, she earned a Masters degree in Elementary Education with an endorsement in Guidance Counseling and a Doctorate of Education Administration and Supervision from Arizona State University. After retiring from the school district in 1979, Bobbie went on to consult and work with businesses regarding training/development and career counseling programs. She also served as a member of the Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Award Board of Examiners with the US Department of Commerce. Bobbie proudly was the manager for her husband Bill's two successful Scottsdale City Council campaigns.
Even with all of Bobbie's professional accomplishments, her family was always most important to her. She was the matriarchal glue and instilled deep love of family time together—which was her favorite thing of all. Bobbie is lovingly survived by her husband, Bill and their four children, Terri Calderón (Ernest) of Phoenix, AZ, Vicki Lustig (Paul) of Chicago, IL, Doug Walton (Valerie) of Tempe, AZ and Jeff Walton (Sherry Chappell) of Scottsdale, AZ; Her eleven grandchildren, Lindsay, Meghan, Jennifer, Kelly, Kevin, Taylor, Grant, Alanna, Jordan, Katie, Kendall and ten great-grandchildren. Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley.
Bobbie will be remembered for her love of Bill, love of family, her feisty spirit and "can get anything done" attitude. A celebration of Bobbie's life will be held on January 30, 2020 at Scottsdale Congregational United Church of Christ, 4425 N Granite Reef Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in memory of Barbara Walton to Banner Alzheimer's Foundation, 2901 N. Central Avenue, Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Jan. 26, 2020