Barbetta (Barb / Barbie) Shedden (Brown)
Gilbert - Barb Shedden, 71, was born Nov. 8, 1947 & passed away peacefully surrounded by family Mar. 22, 2019.
Barb was born to Paul & Betty Brown of Kansas City, MO. She was a graduate of NKCHS & NW MSU. Barb worked for the government for 37 years. She was an avid crossword puzzler, enjoyed a good book, & loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Barb is preceded in death by her parents & survived by her three daughters; Sheila Hopkins, Suzanne Hitchcock (wife Sheila & son Ryan), & Stacey Sage (husband Brendon & daughters Aubrey & Holly); as well as her two siblings.
Barb's Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Apr. 20th at noon, at St Matthews UMC in Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019