Barry David Lieberman
Barry David Lieberman age 72, born May 6, 1947, passed away at the Gardiner Home, Hospice of the Valley Inpatient Unit in Phoenix, AZ from a hippocampal stroke on March 24, 2020. He was the loving husband of Carolyn C Lieberman, devoted father of Shelley (Athens, OH), Adam (Los Angeles, CA), Lorissa (Scottsdale, AZ), Christopher and Rachel (Walnut Creek, CA), brother to Jack (Marin County, CA) and the "World's Best Papa" to Sadie, Zachary and Jake.
Barry graduated from Ohio University with a Masters in Health Care Administration and Bachelor's in Philosophy. In 2015, Barry retired after 30 years as a Nursing Home Administrator. In his last 10 years as an Administrator his constant companion was Chase, his therapy dog who went to work with him daily.
Prior to that he was the owner of SWANKY'S in Athens, Ohio. Barry enjoyed listening to music, especially Rock and Roll, two of his personal favorite musicians were his childhood friends Jim Fox of The James Gang and Richard Shack, his first childhood friend made at 4 years old. He enjoyed laughing and sharing time with his friends and family. His quick wit,sense of humor and laughter was contagious. Barry loved spending time with his children Shelley and
Adam sharing sage advice and guidance. He had a special bond with his granddaughter Sadie sharing "great secrets". He earned and enjoyed using his instrument rated private pilot's license. His greatest thrill was spending three weeks in Israel touring the country and visiting Petra, Jordan. In his spare time Barry loved reading books written by various philosophers.
Private funeral services were held at Beth El Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ on March 26, 2020.
Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020