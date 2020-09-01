Barry Lee Temple



(12/31/1960-8/27/2020)



Barry was born in Panama City, FL on December 31, 1960. His father's military career moved his family several times before they settled in Mesa, AZ in October of 1972. He spent his youth playing baseball as a talented catcher. He continued playing baseball through high school and played semi-pro as a young husband and father. He was also a very gifted singer and an active member of Mesa High School's A Capella Choir, where he graduated from in 1978. Throughout his life he continued blessing others with his voice through several Catholic ministries, including New Exodus, Yes Lord and a strong connection with the Cursillo movement.



He started dating his sweetheart, Antionette, in October of 1979. They married in January of 1981 and built a beautiful life, raising three daughters and one son together. Barry worked many jobs to provide for his family before finding his sweet spot in sales and as a business owner. His business, Arizona Service and Installation, was formed with a foundation of faith and to provide an opportunity for men to be fathers and husbands. He built connections with his customers and vendors, always willing to go above and beyond to ensure he earned their trust and loyalty.



Barry and Antionette raised their four children in Mesa, AZ and briefly in La Mesa, CA. He spent his years as a father leading his family in the Catholic Church, coaching various sports and attending countless recitals. He loved his family more than life itself and discovered his best down time was at the beach or laying on the floor snuggled with his grandbabies.



His ultimate calling was to be a Papa. When he spoke of his grandbabies, which was often, he would light up. He was the most encouraging Papa, always making sure they knew how special they are. He was also the most spoiling Papa, there wasn't much he said no to. When they would walk into the room or even his office, his whole world stopped to love on them.



Barry was generous to a fault. He truly had the heart and spirit of Santa. He gave his time, talents and money so generously. He had an eye for detail and was passionate about his faith, his family and his country. He touched the lives of so many, and we are truly better for knowing him. He is sorely missed, but we believe he has accomplished his greatest goal and entered the Kingdom of Heaven. We believe we will be reunited with him one day.



Barry has left behind his beautiful wife, Antionette. He also leaves behind daughters Samantha Armitage (Peter), Kimberlee Swiszcz (Michael), Erin Krause (Matthew) and his son Troy (Holly). His grandbabies that miss him dearly are Annabella, Van, Mya, Kaila, Ruby, Dominick, Maverick, Evie, Abbigail and Tommy. He is also survived by his sister and best friend Cynthia Blount, brother John Temple, his stepfather Dwayne McKinney and his children Karen, Tim and Andy. He was greeted in Heaven by his granddaughter Tillie Swiszcz, his parents John and Eileen Temple, in-laws Jess and Tillie Padilla, brother Carl Temple and many family members and friends.



A Visitation from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Rosary 7:00 PM will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery & Mortuary 1562 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204. The Mass of the Resurrection will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church 440 E. Elliot Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234. A luncheon will immediately follow Mass and there will be an afternoon Burial.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Barry's favorite Charity. They would host events for handicapped adults that Santa would visit each year. Please mail donations to Knights of Columbus, Council 3121. Attention Grand Knight Ralph Mendibles. 644 E. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85225. Please include, "In Memory of Santa."









