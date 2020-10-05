Barry S. Kelley II



Barry S. Kelley II ("LB") of San Tan Valley, Arizona passed away on September 29, 2020 at the age of 17. He recently graduated from ASU-Prep- Polytechnic Campus in May 2020 and started college at Chandler-Gilbert Community College studying Forensics. Barry also worked as a cashier and had his own sneaker restoration business.



Barry enjoyed music, basketball, soccer, restoring old sneakers, and being around his family and friends.



He will be greatly missed as a loving son, brother, and friend. Barry brought a light and happiness to all who he met.



A celebration of Barry's legacy will be held at San Tan Mountain View Funeral Home at 21809 E. South Ellsworth Road Queen Creek, AZ 85142 on, Saturday October 10th, 2020 at 9am. Repast details are forthcoming.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store