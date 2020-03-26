|
Bart H. Bunting
Bart H. Bunting, age 77, Peacefully passed away in his sleep Wednesday March 25, 2020.
Bart was a native to Ohio and he never stopping cheering Ohio State Buckeyes. He did share his love of football with ASU
He was a Veteran for The United States Air Force who served 4 active years and Volunteered at the V.A. Hospital for many years.
He is survived by his wife (Jeanne), Daughter (Alicia), Son's (Brent & Brandon), Daughter-In-Law (Michele) Granddaughter's (Breanna & Britney) Grandson (Brennan) Great Grandson (Grayson), Step Son and Daughter-in-Law (Eric & Coreen) Step Grandson's (Kodi, Wyatt, Tyler).
Bart has many other "kids" that .looked up to him as a Father. He loved talking to anyone and made instant life long friendships. He is a loved Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle Grandpa and Friend.
Bart was an avid Golfer, Country Music Dancer and Bowler. He was driven to succeed at anything he set his mind to.
Bart & Jeanne traveled worldwide together. They shared many beautiful memories.
Service and Celebration will be at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020