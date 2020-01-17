|
|
Bart Landinger
Bart Landinger, 50, passed away unexpectedly December 20th, 2019. He was born November 22, 1969 and lived in Phoenix until graduating from Arizona State University. After graduation, Bart moved to Los Angeles and had a successful career with Delafield Corporation until his retirement two years ago. He was living in San Luis Rio Colorado at the time of his death.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Foster Myers of Mayer, AZ and Ruth Myers of Prescott, AZ and his parents Gunther Landinger and Ruth Myers Caruso, both of Phoenix. He is survived by a brother, Jon Landinger of Phoenix and a sister, Kelly Landinger Snow of Missouri.
Memories and stories of Bart can be left at yumamortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020