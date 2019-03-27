Bartley Thomas Shillingburg



Scottsdale - Bart Shillingburg, 57, passed away Monday, March 11 in Scottsdale. Bart, an Arizona native, was born on June 10, 1961 to Condon Gordon Shillingburg and Margaret Jean (Shillingburg) Hiser, the youngest of three boys. He graduated from Scottsdale High School and continued his education graduating from Colorado State University. While working at PCS/CVS Health, Bart met his wife Lisa, who he was married to for 25 years. Bart and Lisa had three sons; Ryan Carl 23, Kyle Thomas 21, Alec William 18. Bart was a devoted husband, father, son, and friend who always put family first. He was an avid sports fan whether he was playing, cheering on his favorite team, or coaching his three sons. Bart will be remembered as the kind, fun, friendly man who treated everyone with respect. We know that he is at peace now and will continue to watch over us. Memorial Service will be at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church (6300 E Bell Rd) Saturday, March 30 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, www.aarda.org, or La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church. Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary