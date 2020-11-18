Baselios S "Bill" Kontsiotis
Phoenix - Baselios S "Bill" Kontsiotis, age 90, passed away on November 13, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Baselios was born September 27, 1930 in Pelekanos, Greece to Sterios and Sultanna. Baselios was a Tailor and owner of Bill's Tailor Shop in Old Scottsdale for several years. He loved his family and loved hanging out with his Greek buddies and neighbor, Bob. Baselios was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Pauline, and his brother Taki. He is survived by his 2 daughters Katina (Richard) Wood, Sultanna (Chad) Iden and grandchildren Alexa, Kiki and James. Due to the pandemic, services are being limited to the family or personal invites. Please leave memories and tributes on our website at www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com
. Services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, beginning with a Trisagion Service at 11:00 am and Funeral Service following directly afterwards at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1973 E Maryland Ave. Phoenix, Arizona. Interment will follow at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale Arizona. Donation may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in memory of Baselios.