Beatrice Anne (Vujo) Merrick
Tucson - Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Beatrice Anne Merrick, 87, of Tucson, Arizona passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 in her home with her devoted husband and best friend of 68 years, Charles Merrick by her side. She is survived by her husband Charles, three children (Christopher and his wife Phi, daughter Patricia Grossman and her husband Robert and daughter Nancy Drew), five grandchildren (Robert, Alicia, Andrea, Charles, and Stephanie), three great-grandchildren (Sade, Sally and Nathan), her sister Barbara Chimento, several nieces and nephews, and other close friends that she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her son Mark and her brother David Vujo.
Beatrice was born on December 13,1932 in Crosby, Minnesota, the second child of three to Francis (Gaber) and David Vujo. Her family moved to Miami, Arizona in 1941 due to her mother's health. Bea attended Inspiration Elementary School and graduated from Miami High School in 1950. Continuing her education at Arizona State University she received a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1953. Bea was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, and joined the Civil Air Patrol where she met the love of her life and future husband Charles Merrick while on a training flight. They were married on June 29, 1955 and began their lives together.
Bea followed her husband to San Francisco before moving back to Arizona where they split time between Phoenix and Tucson for many years before she eventually retired as a teacher. They then lived in Las Vegas, San Diego, Poway, Honolulu, Houston and eventually settled back in Tucson where they happily lived for the past twenty years. She was an exercise enthusiast, a skilled tennis player, a great cook, loved working in her garden and enjoyed painting. Several of her pieces are displayed in their home today.
Amongst all her accomplishments, Bea's grandchildren were her greatest joy in her life. The family would like to express their gratitude to her caregivers for their dedication during the past several years, especially Dawn from Arista Hospice for her exceptional assistance with Bea while suffering through the complications of Parkinson's Disease.
Due to the Governor's Executive order a Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. On Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. there will be a private viewing followed by a graveside service for the family at East Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery in Tucson, Arizona. She will be laid to rest next to her son Mark. There will never be a day where we won't think of you and miss you. We love you!
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020