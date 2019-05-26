Beatrice Autra Langmade



Phoenix - Beatrice Autra Rogers Langmade



at the age of 95, died peacefully at home, Saturday May 18th of complications from pneumonia and diabetes. Beatrice was born in Tempe, AZ on April 24th, 1924 to Ernest and Autra Grant Rogers, who had moved from Alvin, TX to AZ in 1914. Beatrice graduated in 1942 from Phoenix Union High School at the top of her class, where she met and eventually married her high school sweetheart, Robert H. Langmade. She went on to work in the lab at Air Research during WWII and during this time earned her pilot's license. After the war, both her and husband, Robert H, attended University of Colorado-Boulder, graduating in 1949 with a Structural Engineering degree.



Returning to Arizona after graduation, Beatrice worked as both an architect, designing several homes and office buildings in the Phoenix area, and as a registered Landscape Architect. She worked for the AZ Hwy Dept in 1965, designing the landscaping for several AZ highways. In 1967 she was the Landscape Architect for Architect Henry Arnold. She went on to join her husband at Norman S Wright Company-SW, managing Longmeadow Properties, and assisting in the design of Metal Form Manufacturing's building.



Beatrice was a remarkable woman who touched a lot of lives as a mother, friend, Den Mother, Girl Scout leader, founding member of the Arizona Society of Women Engineers, and an architect. Her home was an oasis where she knew the botanical names of all she planted. Beatrice made a point to show love and support to her family, friends, and co-workers. The legacy she leaves behind prevents us from forgetting her, and leaves the world a better place.



Beatrice is survived by her sons Robert Dale and Daniel Langmade, her daughter Dianne, in-law children, five loving grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews all of whom loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Langmade.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29th at 4:00PM followed by a funeral service at 5:00PM at 710 W Bethany Home Road, PHX, AZ 85013. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Desert Botanical Garden, www.dbg.org Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019