Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Basilica
231 N. Third Street
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Mathieu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Elizabeth (Bea) Mathieu


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Elizabeth (Bea) Mathieu Obituary
Beatrice (Bea) Elizabeth Mathieu

Phoenix - Our beloved Beatrice (Bea) passed into eternal life in the early morning hours of Friday, January 23rd after more than 95 years of life, much of it spent in the Phoenix area. Born in 1924, she was the last of twelve siblings. She came to the Valley of the Sun from Connecticut as a nursing student in 1944 at Saint Joseph Hospital and spent her entire nursing career in its employ. Nursing was her life's passion. After her retirement she lived a quiet life as a devoted volunteer and member of several local Catholic parishes. Special gratitude is expressed to her caregivers and hospice volunteers for these last few weeks of her life. Several nieces and nephews of her large family survive her. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Basilica, 231 N. Third Street, Phoenix on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the east St. Ann Chapel. Her body will be buried near her parents at St. Joseph Cemetery in Willimantic, Connecticut. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now