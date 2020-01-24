|
|
Beatrice (Bea) Elizabeth Mathieu
Phoenix - Our beloved Beatrice (Bea) passed into eternal life in the early morning hours of Friday, January 23rd after more than 95 years of life, much of it spent in the Phoenix area. Born in 1924, she was the last of twelve siblings. She came to the Valley of the Sun from Connecticut as a nursing student in 1944 at Saint Joseph Hospital and spent her entire nursing career in its employ. Nursing was her life's passion. After her retirement she lived a quiet life as a devoted volunteer and member of several local Catholic parishes. Special gratitude is expressed to her caregivers and hospice volunteers for these last few weeks of her life. Several nieces and nephews of her large family survive her. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Basilica, 231 N. Third Street, Phoenix on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the east St. Ann Chapel. Her body will be buried near her parents at St. Joseph Cemetery in Willimantic, Connecticut. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020