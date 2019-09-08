|
Beatrice Huerta Garcia
Phoenix - Beatrice Huerta Garcia, 93, passed away on September 2, 2019 very peacefully with her family at her side. She joins her husband; Alfred (Freddie), son; Alfred Jr., parents; Lazaro and Sophia Huerta, sisters; Margaret Solares, Hortencia Rios, Consuelo Chavarria, brother; Lazaro Huerta, son-in-law; Henry Keahey, grandson; Henry Keahey Jr, and many other relatives, and friends in Heaven. Beatrice is survived by her daughters; Laura Keahey, Anna Garcia, and Theresa Garcia, five grandchildren; Vincent Keahey, Sanya Hutson (Scott), Rebecca Tovar (Christopher), and Christina Garcia, twenty great-grandchildren, eighteen great-great-grandchildren, her sister; Esther Saenz, sister-in-law; Betty Huguez, and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
For many years, Beatrice worked in retail where she made many friends. She cared for everyone and was always spreading joy and kindness. She is described as the woman with a beautiful, gentle soul. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She taught us the importance of prayer, family, forgiving, and laughter.
A very sincere thank you to the staff at Phoenix Mountain Post-Acute Long-Term Care Center and Hospice of the West for the compassionate care and joy they always gave to Beatrice, her family, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm with Rosary at 6:00 pm at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Eulogy will be held at 9:00 am with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Saint Mary's Basilica, 231 N. 3rd St., Phoenix. Interment to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Following the interment, a reception will be held at Saint Mary's Basilica. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phoenix Mountain Post-Acute Activities Department for the support of activities to bring the patients joy. Condolences may be expressed at
www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019