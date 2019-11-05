Services
Thompson Funeral Chapel
926 South Litchfield Road
Goodyear, AZ 85338
(623) 932-1780
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Schreiber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Schreiber


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Beatrice Schreiber Obituary
Beatrice Schreiber

Phoenix, AZ - Beatrice Kay Schreiber, age 49 of Phoenix, AZ died October 30, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ. She was born July 3, 1970, the much-loved daughter of James and Ruth Schreiber. She attended Harris Elementary School, Borman Jr. High School, Maryvale High School, and Glendale Community College on a volleyball scholarship. She earned a Bachelors Degree in Education from Grand Canyon University. She was an excellent teacher and really cared about "her kids".

Beatrice had a big, caring heart. She was part of the clown ministry at St. Vincent de Paul and her Aunt Kay's caregiver for the . She was a coach for many sports teams and enjoyed playing softball and volleyball. She was a belly dancer and a licensed massage therapist. Beatrice will be greatly missed, but her suffering has passed and she is at peace.

Beatrice is survived by her parents, James and Ruth Schreiber; sisters, Anna Norris (Kyle), and Linda Baker (Ron); brothers, John Schreiber (Missi), Patrick Schreiber, and Daniel Schreiber (Stella); five nieces; 6 nephews; one great-niece; and one great-nephew. She leaves behind her loving God-parents, Aunt Mary and Uncle Harry, her medical advocate, Chris, and good friend Coach Shack. Private services were held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Thompson Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson Funeral Chapel
Download Now