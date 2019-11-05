|
|
Beatrice Schreiber
Phoenix, AZ - Beatrice Kay Schreiber, age 49 of Phoenix, AZ died October 30, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ. She was born July 3, 1970, the much-loved daughter of James and Ruth Schreiber. She attended Harris Elementary School, Borman Jr. High School, Maryvale High School, and Glendale Community College on a volleyball scholarship. She earned a Bachelors Degree in Education from Grand Canyon University. She was an excellent teacher and really cared about "her kids".
Beatrice had a big, caring heart. She was part of the clown ministry at St. Vincent de Paul and her Aunt Kay's caregiver for the . She was a coach for many sports teams and enjoyed playing softball and volleyball. She was a belly dancer and a licensed massage therapist. Beatrice will be greatly missed, but her suffering has passed and she is at peace.
Beatrice is survived by her parents, James and Ruth Schreiber; sisters, Anna Norris (Kyle), and Linda Baker (Ron); brothers, John Schreiber (Missi), Patrick Schreiber, and Daniel Schreiber (Stella); five nieces; 6 nephews; one great-niece; and one great-nephew. She leaves behind her loving God-parents, Aunt Mary and Uncle Harry, her medical advocate, Chris, and good friend Coach Shack. Private services were held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019