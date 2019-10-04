|
Beatrice (Bea) Warmoth (nee Snydal)
Phoenix - Beatrice (Bea) Warmoth (nee Snydal) passed away peacefully on 9/26/19 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her daughters, Sheryl (Sherri) Cyrus (Butch) and Lori Regalia (Donny), her son Gary Warmoth (Jessica), grandchildren (Penni, George, Cody, Katy, Jayna and Barry), several great-grandchildren, four sisters (Lillian Wild, Doris Kaml, Joann Dixon, Gloria Jacobson), brother Larry Snydal, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bea was born on August 27, 1930 in Gardar, ND and grew up in a farming family before moving to Goodyear, AZ in 1947 where she graduated from Litchfield High School in 1948. Bea (aka Marge) then attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles, CA where she met and married Jim Warmoth. They relocated to Palm Springs, CA where they both worked and started a family before moving to Albuquerque, NM in 1956. Following her divorce, Bea and her three children returned to Goodyear, AZ in 1961 where she began working at Goodyear Aerospace, eventually becoming responsible for tool control. She also owned a local hobby shop for several years while raising her children as a single mother. After her retirement from Loral Corporation in 1989, Bea enjoyed many years traveling around the United States, Mexico and Iceland. She also spent a significant amount of time enjoying her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and considered herself very blessed to have 89 happy years prior to losing her long battle with ovarian and metastatic lung cancer knowing that she would be reunited with loved ones in heaven. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Her family encourages donations to St. Jude Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital or the in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019