Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Belen Gutierrez Lopez Obituary
Belen Gutierrez Lopez

Belen G. Lopez, 84, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Eddie Lopez, Son Michael Lopez (Monica), Daughter Belinda Sierra (Rick), 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and brother Freddie Gutierrez.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 21st at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home 4800 E Indian School Rd Phoenix AZ 85018. For more obituary information visit: www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
