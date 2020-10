Or Copy this URL to Share

Belia G. Ruiz



Phoenix - Belia G Ruiz, 85 of Phoenix, AZ, Passed away on October 16, 2020, surrounded by her family at home. Belia was born on March 7, 1935 in Mexico. She was a beloved Wife to Joe, mother to Blanca, Rogeria, Norma, Mark and Cathy and a beloved grandmother to 15 and great grandmother to 16. she will forever be loved and missed.









