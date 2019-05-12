|
Ben Rosner
Phoenix - Ben Rosner, 94, of Phoenix, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. Ben is survived by his three daughters Carol Barrett, Beverly Jernigan, Roxanne Pazul and their families.
Born in Washington D.C. Ben's family moved to Arizona as a teenager due to his father's health.
Ben's lifelong career as a Jeweler started out in Los Angeles where one of his responsibilities was supervising jewelry loaned to the movie studios. Ben returned to Arizona and started working for I. Rosenzweig & Sons Jewelers. He ran errands, then did jewelry repairs as a Bench Jeweler. He eventually worked his way up to General Manager. Ben continued running operations for the Rosenzweig family as General Manger for Rosenzweig Jewelers. Rosenzweig Jewelers sold their operations to the Zale's corporation and Ben was named Regional President of Rosenzweig Jewelers. Ben downsized in the 90's after going into partnership at Harry's Fine Jewelry. If you asked Ben about his work, he would state he never worked a day in his life as he loved everyday working as a Jeweler.
Ben was active in the Phoenix community taking on leadership roles and raising money for a number of non-profit organizations; President, Valley of the Sun School, President of Aurora Kiwanis Club, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Associate Lodge 2, Phoenix 20-30 Club 99, Secretary of the Metropolitan Kiwanis Club, Little League and Kachina Club.
Ben's accomplishments as a Jeweler and leader in the Arizona Jewelry Industry are just as notable. Ben was awarded Registered Jeweler Title of Merit by the American Gem Society, he was a Charter member of the Gemological Institute of America, and received the Diamond grading and Evaluation Certification. In Arizona, Ben was elected President of the Arizona Retail Jewelers association and received an award for over 50 years of dedicated service. Ben was a mentor and friend to many in the Arizona Jewelry Industry.
Semi-Retired in the mid 1990's, Ben and his wife Carol purchased a motor home and explored America. Ben's favorite places to visit were Alaska and American Amish country in Pennsylvania as he loved the Amish food. With age Ben and Carol stayed closer to home joining several local motor home clubs, watching sunsets in Puerto Penasco Mexico and doing weekend trips.
Traveling sales representatives, customers and employees became lifelong friends. Ben was Kind, A Gentleman, Proud, Demanding, Knowledgeable and Likable. His smile warmed all our hearts. BEN, YOU WILL BE MISSED!
Celebration of Life services will be held at Regency House Condominiums social room, 2323 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004 on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.
Those who so desire may make a tribute donation to Hospice of the Valley or the .
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019