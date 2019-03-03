Resources
Glendale - Benjamin "Ben" M. Pena, age 82 of Glendale, AZ, passed away on February 19, 2019.

Ben was born to Enrique, Sr. and Andrea on April 29, 1936 in Victoria, TX. He was one of seven siblings, two brothers and four sisters. He moved to Arizona in 1950. He was honorably discharged from the Army on June 30, 1963. Ben began his diesel mechanic career in 1963 and worked in California and throughout Arizona. He started his own diesel mechanic business in 1998. After retiring from the mechanic business, he drove a bus and retired again from Maricopa County.

Ben's unforgettable memory will continue to be cherished by his loving wife, Julia Pena, and seven daughters, Christina Pena, Veronica Purdy (Dane), Patricia Soto (Alex), Lisa Enas (Adrian), Janelle Ruiz (Ted), Suzzanna Pena Rodriguez (Juan) and Frances Pena Lugo (Mario). He will always be remembered and loved by his 25 grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren. Ben is preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Janelle Ruiz.

After retirement, Ben loved spending quality time with his grandkids, especially during the summer. He and his wife loved taking mini vacations with grandkids. In his last years, Ben loved the companionship of his beloved dog, Rocko.

A private celebration of life will be held on March 8th, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 3, 2019
