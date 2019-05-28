Services
Samaritan Funeral Home
1505 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85006
(602) 716-5600
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Samaritan Funeral Home
1505 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85006
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benino Camarillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benino S. "Ben" Camarillo

Obituary Condolences Gallery

Benino S. "Ben" Camarillo Obituary
Benino "Ben" S. Camarillo

Cashion - Benino "Ben" S. Camarillo, of Cashion, Arizona a loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 85 while surrounded by family and friends on May 22, 2019. Ben was knowledgeable, humble, had a witty sense of humor, and was loved by everyone who knew him.

Ben was born in Texas on June 20, 1933 and later moved to Arizona. He proudly served in the United States Army for 7 years after which time he served in Congress for several years. After retiring he took up his three passions: farming, nurturing his animals and taking care of his grandchildren on his beloved ranch. He also loved reading the Bible everyday, drinking strong coffee and making everyone around him laugh.

Ben is survived by his love whom he met in 1991, Dora; his sons Simon, Benny Jr., Patrick (Cyndee/Dolores), Carlos (Renee/Deanna), Benny (Socorro) and daughters Toni (Bob), Gloria (Tom); 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by 3 Sisters and 2 brothers. Ben was preceded in death by his mother Martha, his daughter Leticia, and his son Selso.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 28, 5pm. at Samaritan Funeral Home, 1505 E McDowell Rd., Phoenix. He will be greatly missed until we meet again at the gates of Heaven.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Samaritan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Samaritan Funeral Home
Download Now