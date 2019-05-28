Benino "Ben" S. Camarillo



Cashion - Benino "Ben" S. Camarillo, of Cashion, Arizona a loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 85 while surrounded by family and friends on May 22, 2019. Ben was knowledgeable, humble, had a witty sense of humor, and was loved by everyone who knew him.



Ben was born in Texas on June 20, 1933 and later moved to Arizona. He proudly served in the United States Army for 7 years after which time he served in Congress for several years. After retiring he took up his three passions: farming, nurturing his animals and taking care of his grandchildren on his beloved ranch. He also loved reading the Bible everyday, drinking strong coffee and making everyone around him laugh.



Ben is survived by his love whom he met in 1991, Dora; his sons Simon, Benny Jr., Patrick (Cyndee/Dolores), Carlos (Renee/Deanna), Benny (Socorro) and daughters Toni (Bob), Gloria (Tom); 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by 3 Sisters and 2 brothers. Ben was preceded in death by his mother Martha, his daughter Leticia, and his son Selso.



A Celebration of Life will be held on May 28, 5pm. at Samaritan Funeral Home, 1505 E McDowell Rd., Phoenix. He will be greatly missed until we meet again at the gates of Heaven. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 28, 2019