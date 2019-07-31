|
|
Benita Ann McWenie
Phoenix - Benita Ann McWenie passed away on July 28, 2019. She was born June 5, 1934 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of Robert and Marguerite Fleming. She spent her childhood traveling the West as her father worked for Del Webb Construction. She attended Tucson High School and the University of Arizona, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.
She met her husband, Fred J. McWenie at the U of A and traveled with him overseas when he was posted to Germany as an officer in the army. They returned to Tucson where they started a family, eventually settling in central Phoenix. After the birth of her children, Benita earned a master's degree in education from Arizona State University, and began a career as a teacher and reading specialist. Benita would go on to work as a curriculum consultant, traveling extensively to schools across the four corners region. She was an active member of PEO, and upon retiring, volunteered extensively with organizations like Homeward Bound and the Friends of the Phoenix Public Library. She cared deeply about helping young people succeed, made friends with everyone she met, and enjoyed a good argument.
She leaves behind her sons Mike (Renee), Matt (Kerri), and Chris (Angela); grandchildren Megan, Tim (Melinda), Kerry, Sierra, and Aidan; great-grandchildren Lily and Sydney; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Benita shared a deep love of nature with her husband Fred, which they passed to their children and grandchildren. At her request, donations to the Nature Conservancy of Arizona were suggested in lieu of flowers. A memorial gathering is planned for later in the fall.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019