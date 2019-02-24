|
|
Benjamin Carl Hannah
Show Low, Navajo County - Benjamin Carl Hannah, 52 of Show Low, Navajo County, Arizona passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born on Sunday, January 29, 1967 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona to Bobby Joe Hannah and Patricia "Pat" Hancock.
Ben was a good friend to all. Friendships were very important to him. He will be deeply missed by all those whom he dearly loved and whom loved him. Ben loved to golf and hang out with his buddies. He had a love for all sports, baseball, football and motor cross. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Show Low.
Ben is survived by his daughter, Krystal Pedersen; son, Benjamin Hannah; mother, Patricia Warner; step-father, Douglas Warner; sisters, Charlotte Hannah, Shelley Clay and Kimberly Klein; brother, Bobby Lee Hannah; uncle, Donald Hannah; aunts, Shirley Hannah and Barbara Heap as well as many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father.
"I'm giving up my boots for my wings"
There will be a private service for family and friends scheduled in the summer. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, or to sign the online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivinstonmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019