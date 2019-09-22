Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Benjamin David Brown


1930 - 2019
Benjamin David Brown Obituary
Benjamin David Brown

Sun Lakes - Benjamin D. Brown, 88 of Sun Lakes, AZ passed away on September 10, 2019. He was born in Alberta, Canada on November 21, 1930. Ben was a Telecommunication Specialist and worked for Pac Bell, AT&T, and 3M Corporations. Benjamin is survived by his wife Joanne, daughter, Benita MacDonald, and Sons, David and Paul. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 28th at 2:30 PM at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ. Contributions may be made to the . For additional information and to send condolences visit www.greenacresmortuary.net.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019
