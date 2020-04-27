|
|
Benjamin Francis Cordova
Scottsdale - Benjamin Francis Cordova, 88 of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 with his family by his side. Ben was a native of Arizona, born April 11, 1932 in Phoenix to Albert and Conception Cordova. He was one of five children and graduated from Saint Mary's High School in 1950. Ben married his wife, Christine in 1955 and shared 56 years of marriage before Chris passed away in 2011. They were blessed with six children.
Ben is survived by sons, Ronnie of Phoenix, AZ, Kelley of Scottsdale, AZ, Bennie (Barbara) of Wilmington, DE, Barry (Abeer) of Scottsdale, AZ, and Patrick (Bobbie) of Phoenix, AZ, and daughter Susan (Steve Finn) of Sedona, AZ, and fourteen grandchildren.
Ben's children will remember their Dad as a constant supportive figure in their life. He was always up for having a great time, going out to dinner, sporting events and helping to take care of his grandkids. Ben loved to meet new people and made great friends wherever he went.
A Memorial Mass and reception at St Patrick's Catholic Community will be planned for a later date due to the current restrictions of large gatherings. We will re-post once the date and time is determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ben's memory to Spiritual Care Link Foundation online at www.sclme.com/donate or to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020