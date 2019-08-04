|
|
Benjamin Groseclose
Phoenix - Benjamin WM Groseclose, 49, of Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019. Ben was born March 9, 1970 in Phoenix to David and Karen Groseclose. He was the eldest of three children and graduated from Camelback High School in 1988. Ben was an Eagle Scout in Troop 41 and earned his Bachelors degree in Computer Science and Recording Engineering from the Johnston Center at The University of Redlands in 1998. He rocked through life as a drummer, sound engineer, computer repair technician, and Deadhead. Ben was predeceased by both of his parents and is survived by his brother John David (Debi), his sister Susan Elizabeth Petersheim, two nieces, and a nephew. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Home Fur Good Animal Shelter, 10220 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85028 or Boy Scout Troop 41, 2215 E. Sweetwater, Phoenix, AZ 85022.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019