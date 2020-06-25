Benjamin Lee Allinder



Scottsdale - Benjamin Lee Allinder passed away at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona on June 19, 2020 at the age of 83 years.



Ben was born in Riverside County, California. He grew up in the small mining town of Superior, Arizona, and attended the University of Arizona where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Later, he earned his Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University. He served in the U.S. Army and then enjoyed a rewarding career with The Salt River Project. He built a cabin in Heber, Arizona by hand, and spent many happy summers there.



Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Rose Allinder. He is survived by his siblings, Jim Allinder, Rose Allinder and Pat Craven; and by his niece, Virginia Ortega, and nephew, Tom Walters.



He will be interred at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix during a private ceremony for family.









