Benjamin M. Zuffranieri Sr. Obituary
Benjamin M. Zuffranieri, Sr.

Scottsdale - Benjamin M. Zuffranieri, Sr. passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 after a long battle with Dementia. Ben was born February 2, 1938 in Buffalo, NY. Ben retired from Bethlehem Steel where he was a crane operator. After his retirement, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona to enjoy the sun! He also bought a bar, had a cultured marble company and became the "computer guy" for all his friends. Ben is survived by his wife, Lynne Zuffranieri, his four children, Denise (David Patterson) Conn, Benjamin (Mary Ellen) Zuffranieri, Jr., Martin (Holly) Zuffranieri, Jason (April) Zuffranieri, stepdaughter Katie (Dustin) Tripp, and stepson David (Katrina) Howard. His sister Theresa (Michael) Pinter, and brother Eugene (Wanda) Zuffranieri. He was blessed to be grandfather to 13 grandchildren, one great-grandson, and one great-grandbaby on the way. We are all heartbroken and will miss his larger than life smile, his infectious laugh and wonderful sense of humor. Family was everything to him. Rest in peace Ben, until we meet again. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019
