Bently John Brunson, age 56, found his way to peace on April 26, 2019. Bently was born December 21, 1962 in Fontana, California to Janice and Robert Brunson; later to become the eldest sibling of Blaine and Colleen Brunson. In 2001, he married Joann Lisa Caswell-Brunson while also accepting the responsibilities of her son, Justin, as his father. Bently and Joann Brunson went along to have two children, Brandon and Madison Brunson. Bently was survived by this loving circle and countless more including fifteen nieces and nephews and five in-laws.



Bently graduated from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona before heading to Northern Arizona University and, through ROTC, graduated and became a commissioned officer of the United States Air Force. In the Air Force, Bently acquired a series of medals as an Intelligence Operations Officer over a span of nearly seven years. After honorably separating, Bently spent most of the rest of his life to continue to serve honorably in both federal and state jobs.



Bently will forever be remembered for his teddy-bear like qualities as well as his outspoken and confident voice, relentless leadership qualities, sharp intellect, and his large and forever warming heart. He will continue to live within each and every one of us who have had the privilege to experience him. He was a man that would leave a piece of him with you after even a brief conversation. Though he was the backbone of many people's lives, we will allow his passing to shape us, but not define us.



Please join us to help us celebrate his life at his Memorial on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix.



