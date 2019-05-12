Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bently Brunson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bently John Brunson


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bently John Brunson Obituary
Bently John Brunson, age 56, found his way to peace on April 26, 2019. Bently was born December 21, 1962 in Fontana, California to Janice and Robert Brunson; later to become the eldest sibling of Blaine and Colleen Brunson. In 2001, he married Joann Lisa Caswell-Brunson while also accepting the responsibilities of her son, Justin, as his father. Bently and Joann Brunson went along to have two children, Brandon and Madison Brunson. Bently was survived by this loving circle and countless more including fifteen nieces and nephews and five in-laws.

Bently graduated from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona before heading to Northern Arizona University and, through ROTC, graduated and became a commissioned officer of the United States Air Force. In the Air Force, Bently acquired a series of medals as an Intelligence Operations Officer over a span of nearly seven years. After honorably separating, Bently spent most of the rest of his life to continue to serve honorably in both federal and state jobs.

Bently will forever be remembered for his teddy-bear like qualities as well as his outspoken and confident voice, relentless leadership qualities, sharp intellect, and his large and forever warming heart. He will continue to live within each and every one of us who have had the privilege to experience him. He was a man that would leave a piece of him with you after even a brief conversation. Though he was the backbone of many people's lives, we will allow his passing to shape us, but not define us.

Please join us to help us celebrate his life at his Memorial on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix.

Condolences may be expressed at

www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now