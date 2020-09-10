Bernard Edward "Ed" Doll
Phoenix - Bernard Edward Doll ("Ed") passed away September 3, 2020, after a twenty-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife: Beverly; four daughters: Danielle (Bill) Haas, Pamela (Timothy) Dietz, Katie (Brian) Rubin, and Kelly (Michael) Doll-Dietz; and six grandchildren: Anthony and Charlie Haas, Orion Dietz, Stella and Hudson Dietz, and Eliza Rubin. Ed was born to Bernard Thomas Doll and Elizabeth Donna Doll in Barbeau, Michigan on March 23, 1948. He grew up working on the family's dairy farm, Doll's Dairy, alongside his father. He was one of seven children; all of his siblings girls - Nancy Carter, Kathryn Russell, Patricia Harris, Teresa Bodine, Connie Harris, and Mary Kay Doll. Ed attended Corktown Elementary, finishing his elementary education at Bruce Township Consolidated School. He was in the first graduating class of the new Loretto High School in 1966. Ed enrolled in the Merchant Marines and navigated the infamous Soo Locks before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1968, ultimately transferring to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona where he met and married his beloved wife, Beverly, in 1970. He dug his heels into his life-long career with Younger Brothers Construction as a trim carpenter in 1976, retiring in 2008, rarely missing a day from work. Ed had a passion for baseball (first a Detroit Tigers fan and then rooting for the Arizona Diamondbacks), music (his favorite guitar riff from "Hotel California," a well-known Eagles hit ), classic cars, camping, playing cribbage, and keeping busy in the backyard with his tools. He loved a good project and could always be counted on to get the job done and do it well. Ed will be deeply missed by his family and friends. To know "Eddie" was to love him. He was quite a character, as he might say of others. A private service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery, in Phoenix. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a tribute donation be made in Ed's name to the Parkinson's Foundation (at www.parkinson.org
or by mail to 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131), or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(at www.michaeljfox.org
or by mail to P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014).