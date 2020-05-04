Bernard Francis Martin
Bernard Francis Martin, 91, of Glendale passed away on April 30, 2020. He was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 4, 1928 to the late Joseph and Genevieve Martin.
Bernie met the love of his life, Geraldine Sanborn, in high school. Bernie and Gerry shared 68 years of marriage before her passing on October 31, 2016.
He served with the United States Marine Corps from 1946 to 1948 where he performed maintenance on aircraft structures at Cherry Point US MC Air Base. He enrolled in Spartan College of Aeronautical Engineering and after graduation was hired by Goodyear Aircraft in Akron, Ohio. In his 23 years in Akron he worked in the Plastics Department which made a variety of items, including radomes for early detection and for military aircraft like the B-52 and C-130. He worked in Lightweight Shelters, which were transferred to the Arizona Division in 1973. He continued work as a Program Manager and Marketing Manager for military transporters for US Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles. Bernie continued working for Loral Corporation when they acquired Goodyear Aerospace and retired in 1990 after 39 ½ years of service.
Throughout his life, he was active in sports, playing softball, volleyball, bowling, and golf. He also enjoyed fishing. Bernie was a long standing member of the La Jolla Big Shot Club.
Bernie is survived by his four children Tom (Joan), Cindy (Jim Petryszak), Patty (John Olyerhoak) and Judy Frazee, 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bernie was predeceased by his brother Joseph, Jr.
A memorial mass will be held after the restrictions have been lifted at St. Louis the King Catholic Church, 4331 W. Maryland Ave. Glendale, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, Bernie's family has requested that donations be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 4 to May 6, 2020.