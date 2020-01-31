|
|
Bernard Michael (Barney) Shebek
Phoenix - Age 64 of Phoenix, Arizona Barney passed away on January 30th, 2020 after battling Parkinson's disease. Barney was born June 25th, 1955 in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from Gerard High School and attended Phoenix College. His work career included 27 years as a dedicated City of Phoenix employee. As a property specialist for the City he negotiated purchases including properties for the ASU downtown campus and the Sky Harbor Airport Expansion and countless street improvement projects. Barney was a member of the Phoenix Board of Realtors for 25 years and a member of the Phoenix Elks Lodge 335. He was always there to help out family or friends in a time of need. Barney was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his daughter Michelle (grandson Hank), brother James (Cindy), sister Barbara (Mike) Steward, brother Michael (Fatima), four nieces and three nephews. No public service will be held. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020