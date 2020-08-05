Bernard Moody



Dewey - Bernard Moody of Dewey, Arizona passed away July 14,2020 at the age of 84. He was born June 24, 1936. Bernard was born in New, York. He worked at Sachs for 40 plus years until his retirement. He is preceded in death by his parents Peyton and Bessie Moody; his siblings; Alfred Moody who died as a baby, Arthur Moody and a sister Dorothy Fowler. He leaves to cherish his memory 14 nieces and nephews. He also leaves one sister in law Rev. Kathleen Moody and one brother in law Rev. Elbert Fowler.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store