Bernard "Bernie" W. Delaney
Phoenix - Bernard ("Bernie") W. Delaney died surrounded by family, friends, and fellow officers on February 18. He was born August 22, 1963, in Evansville, Indiana, the third of the five children of Richard Francis Delaney and Anne Munshower Delaney. He is preceded in death by his father. As a child, his family spent time in Indiana and Chicago before moving to Paradise Valley, Arizona, in 1972. He attended Chaparral High School, class of 1981, and all three of the Arizona Universities, before entering the Police Academy in 1989. He was a Phoenix Police Officer for almost 30 years and retired from the force in February 2019.
He was a true outdoorsman. His favorite activities were hunting, offroading, and camping. Some of his fondest memories were fishing trips with his brothers-in-law and Cartwright. His other great loves included baseball, his vintage Ford Bronco, and Boris the tortoise. He enjoyed family parties and playing euchre.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne, and his two children Grace and Jacob and their mother Sonya Delaney; and his eight step-children: Daniel, Chase, Rochelle, Cole, Nick, Ginae, Nate, and Megan Falls. He is also survived by his mother Anne Munshower Delaney and his four siblings and their spouses: Maureen (Joe) Simon, Rebecca (Frank) Visconti, Shaleen (Bill) Brewer, and Justin (Marisol) Delaney. He leaves six nieces and nephews: Katherine Brewer, Patrick Visconti, Andrew Brewer, Nicholas Visconti, Ian Delaney, Ava Delaney, and two step-grandchildren and their mother: Noah, Meadow, and Jenna; as well as many aunts and uncles, including his beloved Aunt Christine Munshower.
Friends and family are invited to join the viewing and reception which will be held at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary on Friday, February 21st from 5-7pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary on Saturday, February 22nd at 1:00pm. A graveside service and burial will follow at Desert Hills Memorial Park. Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park is located at 6500 E. Bell Rd. Scottsdale, Arizona 85254. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Bernie to Child Crisis Arizona. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020