Bernard "Bernie" Walter Bair
Surprise - Bernard Walter Bair, age 75, of Surprise, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born on July 3, 1944 to the late Walter and Florence Bair in Maple Heights, Ohio. He graduated from Maple Heights High School. Bernie was a proud Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era. He married Cynthia Bair in Strongsville, Ohio; she preceded him in death on July 2, 2017. Bernie worked for Republic Steel until his transition to TransOhio Bank where he worked until his move to Arizona where he pursued Real Estate. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved being awesome. Bernie is survived by his loving children, Nick (Alicia) Bair, April (Jared) Burdick, Mike Bobbin, and Kate (Andrew) Johnson; a sister, Gerry; seven grandchildren and many other loving family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bernie's honor may be made to a local animal rescue of your choice. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020