Bernard Weiner
Phoenix - Bernard Weiner, 87, passed away in the early morning hours on July 23, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by his loving family. Bernie as he was known, was born in Lithuania on December 25, 1931 and arrived at Ellis Island on August 1st, 1938, with his father Alex, mother Lena, brother Art and sister Shirley Alexander, who still survives. Bernie was admired by his family and friends and his charitable nature and influencing presence left a lasting impact on all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His enthusiasm for business was matched only by his ardor for politics, classical/Broadway music and hosting parties for his numerous friends. Bernie's overriding passion was as a husband, father and grandfather. He was survived by his wife Libby (nee Brainin), daughter Abbe, sons' David and Mark, grandchildren Alex and Zoe, sons-in-law Edgar and Robert, daughter-in-law Diane and stepbrother Julian Hayum. Bernie served in the Korean War from 1952-1954 and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1956 with an Economics degree, where he was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Mu. Bernie married Libby Brainin on June 24, 1956 and began his professional career in Danville, Illinois, working for his in-law's food business. Bernie always had a desire to sell insurance and moved to Kankakee, Illinois, to begin a thriving life and health insurance business, which just celebrated its 60th anniversary this year. He moved to Arizona in 1986 and joined son David in the Scottsdale Weiner Insurance office and David now operates Weiner Insurance in Illinois and Arizona. Bernie was Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds for two terms, from 1968 through 1976. Bernie served on numerous boards, including the Kankakee County Library Board, Illinois Health Facility Planning Board, Temple B'nai Israel, Kankakee YMCA and the American Bank. Funeral services were held at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Phoenix, on July 24, 2019. Shiva was held at the home of David and Robert Weiner, Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019