Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Parish
5045 E. Thomas Road
Phoenix, AZ
Bernard (Bernie) Weiss Jr.


1947 - 2019
Bernard (Bernie) Weiss Jr. Obituary
Bernard Weiss, Jr. (Bernie)

Phoenix - Bernard Weiss, Jr. (Bernie), 71, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on July 14, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL on November 6, 1947. He graduated from Thornridge H.S. in Dolton, IL and attended DePaul University in Chicago. He was a White Sox fan and a true Chicagoan.

He is survived by daughter, Arlie Truex (Steve), sister Erana Leiken, niece, Dana Richards (Christos), nephew, Brian Leiken, his lifelong partner Laurie Roberts, dear friend Barbara Boling, as well as loving cousins, step-sisters and many, many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Weiss, Sr. and Beulah Conkis, his brother (and best pal) William Weiss.

Bernie was a philosopher, a jazz lover, a movie buff, and a lover of nature. He was a rebel and a saint, a true Renaissance man who lived by his own code. His love for dogs is unmatched.

Bernard's smile and energy lit up every room he entered. He was incredibly selfless, generous, and fiercely loyal. He was as compassionate as they come. He made friends with every homeless person he came across and treated all equally. He lived with integrity and without judgement. He was simply everyone's favorite. He left us far too soon and he will be deeply missed by all.

No one can replace Zorba the Greek.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Bernard touched are invited to a memorial service that will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Theresa Parish, 5045 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85018.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 19, 2019
