Bernice Anne (Bernie) Ward
Scottsdale - Ward, Bernice Anne (Bernie), 85, passed away peacefully on April 14th, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ.
Born July 20th, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to George W. and Bernice Becker.
Bernie was predeceased by her husband Gene and is survived by her son John and daughter Anne, her two beloved granddaughters Kira Anne and Emma Anne, brother Robert Becker, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bernie graduated from Miami High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Arizona State University. She had a long fulfilling career as a Medical Technologist. Bernie enjoyed sewing and traveling but above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and her dogs. Her warm smile and dry wit will be greatly missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019