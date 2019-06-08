|
Bernice E. Kantrowitz
Scottsdale - Bernice E. Kantrowitz died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on June 6, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was 95 years old.
Bernice was born June 17, 1923, in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, where her parents, Max and Elizabeth (Miller) Lipsic, raised her.
In 1947, Bernice married the love of her life, Seymour Kantrowitz, in Washington, D.C. Over the next 32 years, they raised their three daughters in Rockville, MD.
After retiring, Bernice and Seymour moved to Southern California to be closer to their children in California and Arizona. They later relocated to Sun Lakes, AZ.
Bernice worked 30 years for the U.S. government -- first at the Old Executive Office Building in D.C. and later at Health, Education and Welfare in Rockville.
In California, she worked at the Jewish Community Center of Long Beach.
When she was in her 60s, Bernice fulfilled a lifelong dream, earning a bachelor's and master's degree at the University of California at Long Beach. For the next 25 years, Bernice wrote hundreds of short stories that she shared with family and friends. Her stories appeared in the Arizona Republic and the Sun Lakes Splash newspaper.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Seymour, and her daughter, Susan.
She is survived by her daughters Judy (Michael) Lefton and Mindy (Bill) Burns, both of Arizona, who will miss her dearly.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Road, Chandler, AZ 85248.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 8 to June 9, 2019