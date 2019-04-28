Bernice Ellen (Lepley) Thornberg



Phoenix - Bernice Ellen (Lepley) Thornberg, 100, quietly passed in her sleep at her home April 3, 2019. She was born August 3, 1918 at Lacona, IA where she later taught K-8. She married William Garbett and had two sons, William and George Garbett. She is survived by several siblings, her son William, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She worked for the Moline, IL Police Department and ran the Cafeteria Court. Later she worked at the Rock Island Arsenal before coming to Phoenix in 1959. She edited the 'SpaceCrafter' in the 1960's. She married Einar Thornberg and worked for Maricopa County Clerk's Office and kept minutes for the Board of Supervisors meetings. She received a degree in English from California State University, Fresno and continued her studies in Public Administration at ASU. She had long and happy marriages to all he husbands, including Joseph Ross. She is interred at Green Acres Cemetery, Scottsdale, AZ. Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019