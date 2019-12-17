Services
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
(623) 434-7000
Youngtown - On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Bernice Fisher, passed away at the age of 94.

Bernice was preceded in death by her son Larry. She is survived by her daughter's Laura and Jody, along with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Bernice was known for her love of animals and was particularly fond of her dog Susie. She loved working with others in Real Estate and Insurance. She retired from APS after ten years as a secretary.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at Our Lady of the Sun Catholic Church at 12546 West Peoria Avenue in El Mirage, AZ at 10 o'clock a.m. Grave site service to follow at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary at 200 West Beardsley Road in Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
