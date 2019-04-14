|
Bernice Kohler
Phoenix - Bernice lost her battle with cancer on the evening of Monday March 18, 2019 at her Scottsdale home in the comfort and support of family and friends. Born in Tucson, Arizona to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Sheridan, Bernice was raised in Phoenix with her two brothers and one sister. She met the love of her life and soul mate Rick Kohler while attending high school. The two married and shared nearly sixty years of unending love and happiness before Rick's passing in October of 2016. Bernice's kindness and warmth touched the hearts of all who knew her. She provided unconditional love and support to anyone that needed it and was always there to greet you with a smile and a hug. Bernice was a loving and compassionate wife and soul mate, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by 2 children and 2 daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. A service will not be held, only a celebration of life for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of The Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014, in honor of Bernice.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019